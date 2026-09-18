NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar up to March 2027, outlining the tentative schedule for several major entrance and eligibility examinations. The calendar includes dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, UGC NET December 2026, CUET PG 2027, CMAT 2027 and SWAYAM, among other exams.
The examination calendar was published on September 16, 2026, and is available on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can use the schedule to plan their academic and examination-related activities.
NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Key Dates
Rashtriya Indian Military College: December 6, 2026 - 1 day
SWAYAM: December 8–12, 2026 - 5 days
Rashtriya Military Schools: December 13, 2026 - 1 day
UGC NET December Cycle: December 14–19, 2026 - 6 days
Joint CSIR UGC NET December Cycle: December 20–21, 2026 - 2 days
Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027 - 1 day
SHRESHTA (NETS): January 10, 2027 - 1 day
NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027 - 1 day
JEE Main Session 1: January 22–24 and January 28–30, 2027 - 6 days
All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027 - 1 day
CMAT: February 7, 2027 - 1 day
NITTT Part 1: February 26–27, 2027 - 2 days
CUET PG 2027: March 1–5, 8, 12–20 and 24–25, 2027 - 17 days
NITTT Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027 - 2 days
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 In January
Examination: JEE Main 2027 Session 1
Exam dates: January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027
Buffer date: January 31, 2027
Duration: 6 days
Registration and other details: To be notified separately by NTA
UGC NET December 2026 Exam
Examination: UGC NET December 2026
Exam dates: December 14–19, 2026
Buffer dates: December 20–21, 2026
Duration: 6 days
Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026
Exam dates: December 20–21, 2026
Duration: 2 days
CUET PG 2027 In March
Examination: CUET PG 2027
Exam dates: March 1–5, March 8, March 12–20 and March 24–25, 2027
Buffer dates: March 30–31, 2027
Total examination period: 17 days
CMAT 2027 Exam In February
Examination: CMAT 2027
Exam date: February 7, 2027
Duration: 1 day
NITTT 2027 Exams
NITTT Part 1: February 26–27, 2027 - 2 days
NITTT Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027 - 2 days
Note: The NTA calendar contains proposed dates, which may change due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances. Detailed notifications for registration, eligibility, exam cities, admit cards and other processes will be issued separately.
NTA Calendar Dates Are Tentative
The NTA has clarified that the dates mentioned in the examination calendar are tentative and may be changed due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.
The agency has also stated that publication of the calendar does not constitute a notification for any particular examination. Detailed information bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website and the respective examination portals for updates regarding application schedules, city intimation slips, admit cards, answer keys and results. The agency has advised candidates and other stakeholders to rely only on information published through its official channels.