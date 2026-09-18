 NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out

NTA has released its exam calendar up to March 2027, announcing tentative dates for JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT, SWAYAM and other exams. JEE Main Session 1 is scheduled for January 22–30, 2027.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out
NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out | Official

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar up to March 2027, outlining the tentative schedule for several major entrance and eligibility examinations. The calendar includes dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, UGC NET December 2026, CUET PG 2027, CMAT 2027 and SWAYAM, among other exams.

The examination calendar was published on September 16, 2026, and is available on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can use the schedule to plan their academic and examination-related activities.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Key Dates

  • Rashtriya Indian Military College: December 6, 2026 - 1 day

  • SWAYAM: December 8–12, 2026 - 5 days

  • Rashtriya Military Schools: December 13, 2026 - 1 day

  • UGC NET December Cycle: December 14–19, 2026 - 6 days

  • Joint CSIR UGC NET December Cycle: December 20–21, 2026 - 2 days

  • Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027 - 1 day

  • SHRESHTA (NETS): January 10, 2027 - 1 day

  • NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027 - 1 day

  • JEE Main Session 1: January 22–24 and January 28–30, 2027 - 6 days

  • All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027 - 1 day

  • CMAT: February 7, 2027 - 1 day

  • NITTT Part 1: February 26–27, 2027 - 2 days

  • CUET PG 2027: March 1–5, 8, 12–20 and 24–25, 2027 - 17 days

  • NITTT Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027 - 2 days

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 In January

  • Examination: JEE Main 2027 Session 1

  • Exam dates: January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027

  • Buffer date: January 31, 2027

  • Duration: 6 days

  • Registration and other details: To be notified separately by NTA

UGC NET December 2026 Exam

  • Examination: UGC NET December 2026

  • Exam dates: December 14–19, 2026

  • Buffer dates: December 20–21, 2026

  • Duration: 6 days

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026

  • Exam dates: December 20–21, 2026

  • Duration: 2 days

CUET PG 2027 In March

  • Examination: CUET PG 2027

  • Exam dates: March 1–5, March 8, March 12–20 and March 24–25, 2027

  • Buffer dates: March 30–31, 2027

  • Total examination period: 17 days

CMAT 2027 Exam In February

  • Examination: CMAT 2027

  • Exam date: February 7, 2027

  • Duration: 1 day

NITTT 2027 Exams

  • NITTT Part 1: February 26–27, 2027 - 2 days

  • NITTT Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027 - 2 days

Note: The NTA calendar contains proposed dates, which may change due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances. Detailed notifications for registration, eligibility, exam cities, admit cards and other processes will be issued separately.

NTA Calendar Dates Are Tentative

The NTA has clarified that the dates mentioned in the examination calendar are tentative and may be changed due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.

The agency has also stated that publication of the calendar does not constitute a notification for any particular examination. Detailed information bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website and the respective examination portals for updates regarding application schedules, city intimation slips, admit cards, answer keys and results. The agency has advised candidates and other stakeholders to rely only on information published through its official channels.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source