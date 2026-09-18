NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released At nta.ac.in; JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG, CMAT Dates Out | Official

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar up to March 2027, outlining the tentative schedule for several major entrance and eligibility examinations. The calendar includes dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1, UGC NET December 2026, CUET PG 2027, CMAT 2027 and SWAYAM, among other exams.

The examination calendar was published on September 16, 2026, and is available on the official NTA website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can use the schedule to plan their academic and examination-related activities.

NTA Exam Calendar 2026-27: Key Dates

Rashtriya Indian Military College: December 6, 2026 - 1 day

SWAYAM: December 8–12, 2026 - 5 days

Rashtriya Military Schools: December 13, 2026 - 1 day

UGC NET December Cycle: December 14–19, 2026 - 6 days

Joint CSIR UGC NET December Cycle: December 20–21, 2026 - 2 days

Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027 - 1 day

SHRESHTA (NETS): January 10, 2027 - 1 day

NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027 - 1 day

JEE Main Session 1: January 22–24 and January 28–30, 2027 - 6 days

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027 - 1 day

CMAT: February 7, 2027 - 1 day

NITTT Part 1: February 26–27, 2027 - 2 days

CUET PG 2027: March 1–5, 8, 12–20 and 24–25, 2027 - 17 days

NITTT Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027 - 2 days

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 In January

Examination: JEE Main 2027 Session 1

Exam dates: January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027

Buffer date: January 31, 2027

Duration: 6 days

Registration and other details: To be notified separately by NTA

UGC NET December 2026 Exam

Examination: UGC NET December 2026

Exam dates: December 14–19, 2026

Buffer dates: December 20–21, 2026

Duration: 6 days

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026

Exam dates: December 20–21, 2026

Duration: 2 days

CUET PG 2027 In March

Examination: CUET PG 2027

Exam dates: March 1–5, March 8, March 12–20 and March 24–25, 2027

Buffer dates: March 30–31, 2027

Total examination period: 17 days

CMAT 2027 Exam In February

Examination: CMAT 2027

Exam date: February 7, 2027

Duration: 1 day

NITTT 2027 Exams

NITTT Part 1: February 26–27, 2027 - 2 days

NITTT Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027 - 2 days

Note: The NTA calendar contains proposed dates, which may change due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances. Detailed notifications for registration, eligibility, exam cities, admit cards and other processes will be issued separately.

NTA Calendar Dates Are Tentative

The NTA has clarified that the dates mentioned in the examination calendar are tentative and may be changed due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.

The agency has also stated that publication of the calendar does not constitute a notification for any particular examination. Detailed information bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website and the respective examination portals for updates regarding application schedules, city intimation slips, admit cards, answer keys and results. The agency has advised candidates and other stakeholders to rely only on information published through its official channels.