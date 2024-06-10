NTA Denies Discrepancy In OMR Sheets

OMR sheet is another controversy that surrounds NEET. Many have claimed issues with their OMR sheet this exam and took to social media to voice the issue.

Students have claimed two main issues with their OMR sheets. First, some questions they answered are not showing up on the OMR sheet, leading to lower marks. Second, there are discrepancies between the marks shown on their OMR sheets and their actual results.

A video recently went viral featuring Ayushi Patel who claimed that her OMR sheet was torn. In the video she said that due to a torn OMR sheet, NTA has withheld her result.

About this, she petitioned the Lucknow High Court. Aayushi claims that NTA's carelessness is the reason for the torn OMR sheet and that she has nothing to do with it.

However, NTA has issued a clarification notice regarding in which it said “No torn answer sheet was sent via NTA ID. OMR sheet is intact and scores are accurate as per official records.