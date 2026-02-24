JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Toppers List OUT: 2 Students Score 100 Percentile

JEE MAIN 2026 Paper 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the toppers list for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) after the declaration of results for Session 1, which was conducted on January 29, 2026. Only 2 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile, which shows the cutthroat competition among the 13 lakh students who appeared for the exam across the country and abroad.

On January 29, 2026, the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2A (B.Arch) exam was administered. A total of 64,786 candidates, including those from outside India, registered for the exam; 45,452 of them appeared, yielding a 70.16% attendance rate.

The attendance percentage for Paper 2B (B.Planning) was 65.09%, with 32,366 candidates having registered and 21,067 candidates showing up for the test.



JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Toppers List

100 Percentilers in JEE Main 2026 Paper 2A (BArch):

Name: Suryathejus S

NTA Score: 10

State of Eligibility: Kerala

100 Percentilers in JEE Main 2026 Paper 2B (BPlan):

Name: Gowri Sankar

NTA Score: 100

State of Eligibility: Kerala



JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: What's next?

These top performers are expected to earn top spots in future counseling and admissions for B.Arch./B.Planning programs across Indian institutes due to their impressive national performance. Candidates can contact NTA at +91-11-40759000 or jeemain@nta.ac.in with questions or for help.