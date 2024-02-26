NTA CUET UG 2024 Exam Registration Soon: Dates, Application Process, And Details

Pixabay/Representative Image

The registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 is set to commence shortly, as per the NTA. The exam is scheduled to take place from May 15, 2024 to May 31, 2024. The official website for filling out application forms is cuet.samarth.ac.in. Application forms have not been released yet.

CUET (UG) - 2024 is being organized for admission to all UG programs in Central Universities for the 2024-25 academic session. Last year exam was held for 14,99,790 candidates, who opted for 64,35,144 Test Papers.

The CUET UG will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Exam dates: NTA CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to held between May 15, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

To fill out the CUET Application Form, please follow the steps below:

1. Go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Register yourself on the portal.

3. Fill out the CUET Application Form by entering your details, such as educational qualifications, university/programme selection, test paper details, and choosing the examination cities.

4. Upload scanned images of your photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and PwBD certificate (wherever applicable).

5. Submit the CUET Application and pay the application fee.

6. The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the candidate. Download, save and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the Application Form (which would be downloadable only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference.