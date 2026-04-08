NTA Announces JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Timeline: Answer Key By April 11, Result By April 20 At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Timeline: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the key dates for the release of the answer key and results for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, following the successful conduct of the examination earlier this month.

The entrance test, considered to be one of the biggest engineering exams in the nation, was organised in several shifts in India and even overseas, with over 11 lakh applicants writing it.

Direct link to read the official notification

🚀 The countdown to JEE (Main) Session 2 results begins!

📝 April 9: Release of question papers.

🔑 April 11 (tentative): Provisional Answer Key & Challenges open (₹200/question).

🏆 April 20 (tentative): Paper 1 Results & Final Rankings.

The best of your two sessions will be… pic.twitter.com/6Fc03lDQYv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2026

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Timeline: Important dates to note

Question papers release: By April 9, 2026

Provisional answer key & response sheet: By April 11, 2026

Last date to challenge answer key: Within the stipulated window after release

Result declaration (Paper 1): By April 20, 2026

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Examination organised at centres in India, overseas

JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 examination was conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 through the computer-based test mode in 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Paper I (B.E/B.Tech.): Total enrollment is above 11 lakhs with attendance at a rate of 93%, whereas Paper II (B.Arch/B.Planning) had a relatively lesser attendance rate of 73%. The authentication rate via Aadhaar was 97% for both the papers.

Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning): About 54,953 applicants enrolled domestically and 270 overseas for Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning), with an attendance rate of almost 73% and an Aadhaar verification rate of roughly 97%.

The application period for session 2 was open from February 1 to 25, which was extended till March 12 & 13 on the request of applicants.

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Answer key challenge window

NTA will release the provisional answer key along with candidates’ recorded responses. Students will be allowed to raise objections online by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The final answer key will be prepared after reviewing the challenges, following which results will be declared.

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Special measures ensured smooth conduct

The agency said it took several steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. This also entailed postponing exams in Riyadh owing to power failure and arranging for candidates in some parts of the Middle East region by means of shifting centres with the assistance of Indian missions.

Manipur was an exception where the test took place without any hitches, despite the challenges faced in the locality concerning internet connectivity and disruptions. This is because of the intervention of the state government.

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Final Result Calculated Using Best Of Two Sessions

In accordance with the procedure, the final result will be determined using the best performance of candidates during both Session 1 and Session 2 of JEE (Main) 2026.

It is important for candidates to constantly check for information on jeemain.nta.nic.in concerning answer keys and results.