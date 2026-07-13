 NSUI Organises 'Run Against Paper Leak' Marathon In Jaipur Under 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign
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NSUI Organises 'Run Against Paper Leak' Marathon In Jaipur Under 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The National Students' Union of India organised a five-kilometre 'Run Against Paper Leak' marathon in Jaipur under its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. Led by NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, participants demanded transparent recruitment examinations, with Jakhar alleging paper leaks had jeopardised the future of millions of students.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
NSUI Organises 'Run Against Paper Leak' Marathon In Jaipur Under 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign
NSUI Organises 'Run Against Paper Leak' Marathon In Jaipur Under 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign | X @VinodJakharIN

Jaipur, Jul 13: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday organised a marathon here under its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to protest against alleged paper leaks and demand transparent recruitment examinations.

Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, the event titled "Run Against Paper Leak" began from the main gate of Rajasthan University and saw participation from a large number of students, youths and NSUI workers.

The five-kilometre run passed through Albert Hall and concluded back at the university's main gate, with participants raising slogans seeking a fair and transparent examination system.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully, MLAs Manish Yadav and Shikha Meel Barala, Rajasthan Mahila Congress president Sarika Chaudhary, and other leaders also took part in the event.

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Addressing participants, Jakhar said incidents of question paper leaks have jeopardised the future of millions of youths.

"Incidents like paper leaks have played with the future of crores of young people. Students work hard for years, but a corrupt system ruins their efforts," he said.

He added that the NSUI will continue its struggle to safeguard students' rights and ensure a transparent examination system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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