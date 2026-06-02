NSUI Moves Delhi High Court Against CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System, Alleges 'Large-Scale Irregularities'

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Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has approached the Delhi High Court alleging “large-scale irregularities and deficiencies” in the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 12 board examinations as per the Live Law report.

NSUI President Vinod Jhakhar has filed the PIL demanding an independent probe into the digital evaluation process, the live law report said. The plea refers to several technical issues and failure of the grievance redressal mechanism related to the OSM system.

The Students' Union claimed that the petition has been filed in the larger public interest on behalf of lakhs of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations under the newly implemented digital marking system.

According to the plea, the OSM system was introduced as a digital means of scanning and marking answer sheets. However, after the results were announced, students, parents and teachers across the country have reportedly raised concerns about blurred scans, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatch of answer sheets, shockingly low marks and the lack of an effective manual verification process.

The plea further noted that a large number of students applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets immediately after the results were announced, reflecting what it described as an “extraordinary level of concern and lack of confidence amongst students regarding the process".

“When such a large number of students seek scanned copies immediately after result declaration, the matter cannot be treated as a routine post-result formality,” the plea stated.

The NSUI also claimed that the current mechanism for redressal of grievances was inadequate and stated that students were left with a few digital remedies and no meaningful scope for manual rechecking or independent verification of contentious answer books.

The petition also stated that the lack of a strong corrective mechanism has increased prejudice against students as the academic calendar continues to move forward and disputes remain unresolved.

Through the PIL, NSUI has sought reopening of the verification portal for one month and requested permission for manual rechecking and physical verification in disputed cases. The plea also seeks direct oversight by the Union Government and an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities to ensure safeguards and proper guidelines for future digital evaluation systems.

The matter is currently before the Delhi High Court.