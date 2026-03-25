NSSNET 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Check Editable Fields & Steps

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET) 2026 today at 11:50 PM. Candidates can make changes on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet/ by logging in with their application number and password.

Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to edit details such as mobile number, email ID, and photo during this time

NSSNET 2026 Correction Window: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for the NSSNET 2026 Correction window:

Step 1: Visit the official portal exams.nta.nic.in/nssnet/.

Step 2: Click on 'NSSNET 2026 Correction Window.'

Step 3: Enter the credentials in the login window and submit.

Step 4: Make the necessary corrections, submit, and print the document.

NSSNET 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Mobile Number, Email ID, Photograph, and Alternative Contact Number are the fields that can be edited. Fields that can be allowed for correction are Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Class (Applied For), Gender, Address (Permanent and Present), Category, PwD (if not verified by UDID Portal), Signature, Identity Proof (only for candidates registered with an ID other than Aadhaar).

Candidates should be aware that this is a one-time correction facility, and once corrections are submitted (or not used), the application form will be frozen. The exam and results will be processed using the final submitted form.