NSDC, Relevel by Unacademy enter strategic partnership

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Relevel, an Unacademy Group company and platform for jobs and skill development, to provide a structured path to millions of youth to secure gainful employment in top companies and upskill on emerging job roles.

Relevel and NSDC will collaborate across several strategic pillars over the next five years, it said. With the primary objective of enabling the youth, especially those from tier 2-3 cities to find gainful employment, the MoU aims to have 20 lakh youth take Relevel tests and upskill as per industry requirements. For aspirants who clear the threshold marks of the tests, Relevel will support them with placement opportunities at India’s top companies on market-oriented salary levels, it said.

The MoU also lays the groundwork to help Indian youth find jobs abroad, in countries such as United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries to begin with. Over five lakh youth are expected to take Relevel Tests for international placements over the next five years.

The platform will also offer short-term bridge courses, aligned to destination country job roles, to enable direct placements in international markets, besides personalized placement solutions and culture training sessions to help candidates prepare for employability tests, and interviews that will boost their future career paths.

Shashank Murali, Co-Founder and CEO, Relevel by Unacademy, said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with NSDC to empower India’s youth who aspire to join top companies in various sectors.”

Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, National Skill Development Corporation, said, “Our partnership with Relevel by Unacademy will create an enabling ecosystem for skilled workforce to be connected to the right job opportunities. Relevel Tests will allow any aspirant to evaluate their skills for a particular job role and help them fit as per the industry requirements. We will also be able to leverage Relevel’s network of top companies for placements and bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce, which is our guiding principle under the Skill India Mission.”

In addition, NSDC and Relevel will explore opportunities to jointly develop courses for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), with special focus on aspirants from tier 2-3 cities. Further, Relevel will closely collaborate with NSDC’s offline network of training centres such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), and other affiliated training institutions located across the country for various activities, including career counseling and upskilling activities, the statement said.

Relevel will also co-create and co-design programs for new-age skills and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, among others, to help candidates get acquainted with latest emerging technologies and meet industry expectations.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:51 PM IST