'Nothing is impossible!' MEET Ved Lahoti Who Topped JEE Advanced Exam 2024

Mumbai: "Nothing is impossible! If you set your mind to it, anything is possible. You should have goals in life, and they should be big."

Ved Lahoti, the All India topper of JEE Advanced 2024, shares this philosophy. With an impressive score of 355 out of 360 marks, Ved’s dedication have set a new benchmark in the JEE Advanced examination.

What are Ved's goals & Interest?

"Your hard work should also be of the same level. Have faith in your hard work. If you have worked hard according to your target, then you will definitely get success," he says.

Jaya Lahoti, Ved's mother, became emotional as she shared her happiness for her son's achievement, said, "Even from a young age, he would take his grandfather to school to request re-evaluation of his tests if he felt his marks were lower than expected. He has always been deeply passionate about his studies."

His favorite subject is mathematics, and he dedicates ample time to solving problems, especially in physics, before moving on to other subjects. He follows a flexible study schedule, ensuring he gets eight hours of sleep every night.

He enjoys playing chess and cricket, although he never participated in school or district-level teams. "I also love reading and learning about new subjects whenever I find the time," he added.

Ved expressed his gratitude, saying, "It was all possible because of my mother and my grandfather, R.C. Somani."

Was Predicted To Be Topper By Reddit User, Claim Goes viral

It's worth mentioning that there was a prediction that Lahoti would secure the top position in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination. A Reddit user had claimed last month that Ved Lahoti from Indore would lead the JEE Advanced 2024 exam with a perfect score of 360 out of 360.While it seems like the prediction was right, Lahoti managed to score 355 out of 360 marks instead of the 100 per cent score predicted for him.