'Not Even A Single Mark Increased', Says CBSE Class 12 Student Vedant As Physics Re-evaluation Result Brings No Change

The CBSE Class 12 student whose answer-sheet mix-up exposed flaws in this year's post-result process has finally received his re-evaluation outcome. Vedant Srivastava, whose Physics answer book was mistakenly exchanged with another student's during the post-result process, said the re-evaluation did not lead to any increase in marks for the disputed Physics paper.

Sharing an update in a video posted on X, Vedant said: "Hello everyone, I got my revaluation results and I had applied for 11 questions. And I have only got a two-mark increase in my revaluation results. And as for my exchanged answer sheet, not even a single mark was increased in that. These marks that have increased, one mark increased in my Maths, and another one increased in my Computer Science."

Just to inform

Got my re-evaluation result. pic.twitter.com/gXguhDNDud — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) June 28, 2026

Vedant explained that although he had requested re-evaluation for 11 questions across subjects, the final revision added only two marks to his overall score. Contrary to expectations following the answer-sheet exchange controversy, his corrected Physics answer script did not receive any additional marks during re-evaluation. Instead, the increase came solely from one extra mark each in Mathematics and Computer Science.

Physics Marks Stay the Same

Vedant's case had sparked nationwide discussion earlier this year after he claimed that the scanned copy of his Physics answer sheet provided by CBSE during the verification process did not belong to him. Instead of receiving his own answer script, he was shown another student's answer book, prompting him to publicly question the Board's evaluation process.

His posts quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and encouraging several other students to report alleged discrepancies in their evaluated answer books under CBSE's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Following the issue being raised publicly, CBSE acknowledged that there had been an inadvertent exchange of answer sheets during the post-result process and later shared Vedant's actual Physics answer script.

After the correction, his Physics score was revised from 65 to 74 marks. Believing that some of his responses still deserved additional marks, Vedant subsequently applied for re-evaluation of the corrected answer sheet.

However, the latest re-evaluation results did not lead to any further increase in his Physics marks. As Vedant noted in his video, "not even a single mark was increased" in the exchanged Physics answer sheet.

The controversy gained further momentum after Vedant shared images of his actual Physics answer script online. Several social media users observed that the booklet appeared to contain conventional red-ink markings rather than annotations typically associated with digital On-Screen Marking, raising fresh questions about the evaluation process. CBSE did not issue a separate response to those observations.

With the re-evaluation results now declared, Vedant's case has largely reached its conclusion. However, concerns surrounding the implementation of the OSM system continue among many students.