'Not A Single Staff Member’: ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash Called As Chief Guest Finds Empty Hall At Miranda House, Slams DU; Video

Delhi: An event at Miranda House, Delhi University, took an unexpected turn after Asian News International (ANI) Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash arrived as the chief guest only to find the venue nearly empty. The incident has since gone viral on social media, where Journalist Smita Prakash slammed the University and thier staff which sparking debate and reactions online.

To the Principal, staff and students of Miranda College, Delhi University, you need to respect the Chief Guest you invite for your events. I was there for a no show! I have posted the videos and pix here so that you learn that tardiness equals to disrespect. No staff and 4-5… pic.twitter.com/abFWM2duQf — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 11, 2026

The video went viral on X platforms, leading to discussions on the topic. "Not a Single Staff Member Here" Prakash uploaded several clips and photos from the venue, where she could be seen waiting all by herself in what seemed like a mini auditorium. In one of the clips, recorded just minutes before the scheduled start time, she pointed out that the event was supposed to begin at 11 a.m., but no staff or organisers were present.

“So here I am in Miranda College, invited for an event for which I am the chief guest… not a single staff member is here,” she said in the video, adding that the convener was reportedly stuck in traffic and the programme had not started as no one had arrived.

Inside the Venue: Setup Ready, Audience Missing

In another video, Prakash gave a brief look inside the venue a lecture hall set up for a formal event. Rows of red and green chairs were arranged neatly, though only a handful of students could be seen chatting among themselves.

Invitation promised full house

Adding to the contrast, Prakash also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp invitation for the event. The schedule outlined a structured programme from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., including a felicitation ceremony, her address, and a Q&A session. The expected audience size was mentioned as 150–300 attendees, including students and external participants.

The students chose to avoid man ki baat!! — Soumya Dwibedi (@Som07189600) April 11, 2026

Netizens says

The incident quickly caught attention online, with netizens offering mixed reactions. Some comments were critical, while others took a more sarcastic tone.

She came to address young minds. The smart young minds addressed the situation by staying away. Even the lollipop of attendance could not lure them. 😄 — ANIETA (@anitaahuja121) April 11, 2026

High time this was called out, good you did that Smita. I have reduced my engagement in colleges too until there’s a serious effort by them to ensure the time I give to their program is respected. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 11, 2026

One user wrote, “The students chose to avoid man ki baat!!” Another commented, “She came to address young minds. The smart young minds addressed the situation by staying away.”

No Official response yet

As the videos continue to circulate widely, there has been no official statement from the college authorities regarding the low turnout or the arrangements for the event.