North Korea's Kim Jong-un Attends Student Performance On New Year's Day

Kim Jong-un | Yonhap News Agency

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a New Year’s Day performance by young students at the Mangyongdae School children’s Palace in Pyongyang. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim emphasized the significance of education during the event held on the previous day.

According to the KCNA’s English-language report, Kim Jong-un urged the need for a revamp in the contents and methods of education. He expressed the desire for a curriculum that ensures schoolchildren acquire practical knowledge essential for contributing to socialist construction in North Korea.

Kim Jong-un as the Compassionate Father Figure

The report accentuated Kim's "fatherly" presence, portraying him as the compassionate father figure of the nation. The KCNA highlighted his guidance towards the educational system, depicting him as deeply concerned about the intellectual development of the younger generation.

Loyalty and Determination of the Future Generation

The performance at the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren's Palace was described as a reflection of the schoolchildren's loyalty and determination to become young revolutionaries and patriots, contributing to the prosperity and strength of the nation. The report underscored the crucial role of the future generation in upholding a powerful country.