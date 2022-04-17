North East states fear making Hindi a must till Class 10 will undermine local culture

Guwahati: The recent announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Hindi a compulsory subject in all Northeastern states up to Class 10 has elicited mixed reactions. Over 200 dialects have been carefully preserved in the region's unique linguistic mosaic.

Various political and non-governmental organisations have emphasised the importance of developing and maintaining indigenous and regional languages for overall integration.

According to the 2011 census, India's Northeastern area has a population of 45.58 million people, with indigenous tribes accounting for about 28% of the population and speaking predominantly in their mother tongue or indigenous language.

Of the eight states, a majority of the people in three Northeastern states -- Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya -- are Christians dominated while a considerable percentage of people in other Northeastern states -- Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are either Hindus or Muslims or Buddhists.





The data shows that of the total of 31,205,576 population in Assam (2011 Census), 15,095,797 are Assamese speakers, 9,024,324 are Bengali speakers, 14,16,125 are Bodo speakers and 21,01,435 are Hindi speakers.





According to the 2001 Census there were 13,010,478 Assamese speakers, 73,43,338 Bengali, 12,96,162 Bodo and 15,69,662 Hindi speakers.





Increase in the absolute number of speakers of these four languages over the decade 2001-2011 in Assam was Assamese 20,85,319, Bengali 16,80,986, Bodo 1,19,963 and Hindi speakers 5,31,773.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10 while chairing the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee had said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative language to English but not to local languages.





"The nine tribal communities of the Northeast have converted their dialects' scripts to Devanagari while all the eight states of the Northeast have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools up to Class 10. There is a need to give elementary knowledge of Hindi to students up to Class 9, and pay more attention to Hindi teaching examinations," the Home Minister had reportedly said in the meeting.





While the political parties in the Northeastern region are divided on the Hindi learning issue, the linguistic experts and political commentators said that while teaching in English and Hindi, local and indigenous languages must be given equal propriety for their promotion and practical use.





Assam's influential apex literary body, Asom Sahitya Sabha (ASS) has opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the Northeastern states. ASS Secretary General Jadav Chandra Sharma said making Hindi a mandatory language will endanger the indigenous language.





Renowned political commentator in the Northeast region and a celebrity writer Sushanta Talukdar, said that language is an important identity marker for ethnic communities in the Northeast.





"The language debate has not been settled and even after formation of state on the basis of language, the region continues to witness identity movements by various linguistic groups for statehood and autonomy. It is in this backdrop, any proposal to push a particular language either as official language, or as a medium of instruction or as a compulsory subject sparks off protests and opposition," Talukdar, the editor of multilingual online portal 'Nezine', told IANS.



He said that the replacement of Assamese by Hindi as a lingua franca in Arunachal Pradesh and increase in population of Hindi and Bengali speakers in Assam in 2011 language Census has stoked fears of Assamese language being further marginalised which also resonates with smaller ethnic communities in the state and other states in the region.





At a time when ethnic communities have been striving for the promotion of their own language, including as medium of instruction, making Hindi a compulsory subject up to Class 10 is seen as a move contrary to their linguistic aspirations, Talukdar observed.





Communist Party of India-Marxist, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and few other local parties have strongly opposed the move while National People's Party (NPP), a national party from the Northeast, supporting the Centre's move, demanded to promote local and indigenous language.





CPI-M Central Committee member and veteran tribal leader Jitendra Chaudhury said that the BJP government at the behest of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trying to impose Hindi on all communities.





"If the BJP government at the Center continues to insist on imposition of Hindi on all communities, it would affect the national integration of the country. Such an attempt is against the unity in diversity and the philosophy of India's freedom struggle," Chaudhury, a former Tripura tribal welfare and forest minister, told IANS.





Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member Sushmita Dev, who hails from Bengali dominated southern Assam, told IANS that the imposition of Hindi is a RSS agenda.





"Instead of protecting and promoting the local languages of the Northeast, the BJP with a motive is trying to impose Hindi," she said.





NPP Supremo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma supporting the Centre's move said that the Union government must also take steps to promote the local languages.





"Institutional and financial support must be given to protect and promote the local and indigenous languages of the northeast," Sangma said in Shillong.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convener of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that there is no instruction from Centre to make Hindi learning compulsory.





"Assamese is the mother tongue of the majority of Assam citizens. The Assam government in consultation with Asom Sahitya Sabha and tribal dominated organisations prepared a language policy where a student will learn Assamese and a tribal language besides English and Hindi. Bodo Sahitya Sabha has some opposition and that's why the state government has yet to announce the policy," the Chief Minister said.





Sarma said that Shah had said one must know Hindi even though "we want students to learn English and Hindi".





"Amit Shah has not said one must not stop learning Assamese and learn Hindi. He said that one must, after learning Assamese or their mother tongue, learn Hindi. We also want the same for by learning Hindi a student from this region would be able to apply for government and non-government jobs in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," he said.





Assam's Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia (Congress) said that Shah's announcement is in contradiction to the New Education Policy introduced by the BJP-led Central government which seeks to support primary education in the mother tongue.





Manipur Pradesh Congress committee President Keisham Meghachandra said in Imphal that his party strongly opposes the Union Home Minister's statement "on imposition of Hindi language in Manipur and other Northeast India states".





In Meghalaya, former Congress leader and sitting MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, who along with 4 party legislators recently announced to support the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, also strongly opposed Shah's announcement.





"The Central government is unilaterally trying to impose Hindi in the Northeastern states," Lyngdoh told the media on Sunday in Shillong.

