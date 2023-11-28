North Carolina School Horror: Shocking Video Captures Deadly Student Stabbing Brawl | Twitter

A disturbing video has surfaced, capturing a violent brawl that unfolded at a North Carolina high school, ultimately leading to the tragic death of a 15-year-old student. The footage reveals a harrowing scene as one student, clad in a grey hoodie and black jacket, relentlessly pummels another before both enter the school gymnasium, followed by a group of onlookers cheering and recording the altercation.

In a grim turn of events, one of the combatants produced a knife during the fray, stabbing the other in the leg and groin. Despite immediate efforts to provide first aid, the 15-year-old victim succumbed to their injuries, while the 16-year-old assailant was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING 🚨

“Footage shows the moment a mass brawl broke out at a NorthCarolina high school, leaving one student dead and another in hospital.”

People are worried about sending kids to Schools, liberal policies are no more sustainable, finish now ‼️pic.twitter.com/D92kx5fpF5 — Frankie™️🦅 (@B7frankH) November 28, 2023

Law enforcement acted swiftly, apprehending a 14-year-old suspect whose identity remains confidential due to their juvenile status. The Raleigh Police, withholding details about the motive behind the altercation, stated that the suspect faces murder charges under a juvenile petition.

Raleigh Police, in collaboration with Wake County Public School officials, are diligently investigating the incident. Authorities have urged anyone with pertinent information to contact the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-1193, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The school, deeply affected by the tragedy, expressed condolences in a statement: "Our hearts go out to the victim's loved ones. Please keep them and all those impacted by this loss in your thoughts." The school community mourns the loss of the 15-year-old student, emphasizing their valued role within the institution.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, the police and school officials jointly implore support and cooperation from the public in uncovering the circumstances that led to this shocking and devastating incident.