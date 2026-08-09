‘Non-Disclosure Of Full Facts’: JNU Cancels Jailed Umar Khalid’s ‘Fractured Communities’ Book Discussion Scheduled For Tomorrow

‘Non-Disclosure Of Full Facts’: JNU Cancels Umar Khalid’s ‘Fractured Communities’ Book Discussion |

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has cancelled the booking of its SSS-1 auditorium for a discussion programme on Umar Khalid’s book Fractured Communities, which was scheduled to be held on August 10, 2026, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

In a statement shared on its official social media account, JNU said the auditorium booking was cancelled due to the “non-disclosure of the full facts about the programme.”

JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event.



The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to… pic.twitter.com/SsEsMO3muT — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) August 9, 2026

“JNU is a democratic and decentralised institution. The permission was given by Dean, SSS who has taken action as well in cancelling the event,” the university said.

The university further stated, “The booking of the auditorium SSS-1 stands cancelled because of non-disclosure of the full facts about the program which is going to take place on 10th August 2026 from 3 pm to 6 pm.”

According to the event poster shared by JNU, the discussion was scheduled to feature Professor Prabhu Mohapatra, Professor Uma Chakravarti, Shuddharbrata Sengupta, Harsh Mander and Banojyotsana Lahiri as speakers.

Khalid is a former student of JNU.