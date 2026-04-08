Noida Tragedy: Amity Student Drowns In Sector 94 Pit During Post-Exam Picnic; Probe Underway

X/@ANI, Sachin Gupta

A student of Amity University died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Noida’s Sector 94, with police launching a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Incident During Post-Exam Outing

According to officials, four students had gone to an empty plot in Sector 94 for a picnic after completing their exams. The area had accumulated rainwater, forming a deep pit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the students, identified as Harshit Bhatt, entered the water and drowned. The remaining students were rescued.

Emergency Response and Rescue

Following the incident, teams from the police, fire department, SDRF, and NDRF were rushed to the spot. Swift rescue efforts ensured that the other youths were brought to safety.

Police Statement

Speaking to ANI, Saad Miya Khan said, “Information was received from the Sector-126 police station area that some youths had drowned. Teams were immediately dispatched. One youth has died and the body has been sent for postmortem, while others were rescued.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that the students had gone for a picnic after their exam when the incident occurred.

Investigation Underway

Police said a thorough probe is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and examine all possible angles. Legal action is being initiated based on findings.