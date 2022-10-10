Noida shocker: Teacher allegedly beats class 5 student to death

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNoida shocker: Teacher allegedly beats class 5 student to death

The accused teacher, Soren, is currently absconding and the police are in search of him.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
The Class five boy who was allegedly beaten to death in Noida school. | IANS
Greater Noida: A teacher, from a private school in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Greater Noida, has been accused of beating a student to death and an FIR has also been registered against the absconding accused.

According to information received from the police officials, the 12-year-old victim studied in class five at the Captain Sanwalia Public School located on the Bambawad-Mahavad road.

The accused teacher, Soren, had asked students to prepare a subject for a test on October 6. But when the victim was unable to answer some questions the next day, the accused teacher got frustrated after which he beat the boy mercilessly on his head and back, following which the latter fainted, said officials.

After being admitted to Naveen Hospital in Dadri, the victim was transferred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Delhi. Though, it was later revealed by the doctors that three veins of the boy's head ruptured due to the severe blows.

The victim was pronounced dead late Sunday evening. A search is underway for the absconding teacher.

