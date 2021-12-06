No proposal from public-funded universities to establish campuses abroad, New Delhi

There has been no proposal from public-funded universities to establish campuses abroad. The Minister of Education stated it was not considering any proposals from public institutions to open campuses abroad.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, provided the information in a written response to questions in the Lok Sabha regarding whether Delhi University and other public-funded universities should plan to open campuses abroad.

"As of now, no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry of Education. All the central universities, including the University of Delhi, are a statutory autonomous organization established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the statutes and the ordinances made there-under," Pradhan said.

In addition, he said that all administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as the Executive Council, Academic Council, and Court. "However, the Central Universities may admit to its privileges any institution situated outside India subject to the provision in their Act. " He said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 06:20 PM IST