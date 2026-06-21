'No One Is Responsible For My Death': 19-Year-Old Hyderabad NEET Aspirant Found Dead Before Re-Test

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NEET UG 2026: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad's Miyapur area on Saturday, June 20, a day before the scheduled NEET UG 2026 re-examination, according to reports by India Today and The Indian Express.

The deceased, identified as Sheikh Sana, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying with her two younger siblings in an apartment in Miyapur while her parents worked in Kuwait. According to The Indian Express, the children's aunt, who lives nearby, looked after them.

Police said a note was recovered from the scene in which Sana, as per The Indian Express report, wrote, "No one is responsible for my death. I am taking my life." Authorities suspect academic pressure and anxiety related to the examination may have contributed to her distress.

The Indian Express report further stated that Sana had been preparing for NEET for the past year and had scored more than 90 per cent in her Intermediate examinations. On Saturday morning, the siblings had breakfast together before Sana went into her room to study and locked the door. Concern arose when she did not respond after her younger sisters called her for lunch.

According to India Today, police reached the apartment after receiving information about the incident, shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

The NEET re-test is being conducted after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

The incident comes amid growing concern over a series of suicide cases involving NEET aspirants across the country.