No JEE Main 2026 Paper Leak: Says NTA, Cautions Students & Parents About Fake Message

JEE Main 2026 Paper Leak: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned students and parents strongly against being lured by online frauds that claim to provide leaked question papers for JEE Main 2026. The NTA has clarified that there has been no leak of question papers and that such news on social media is completely false.

📢 Student Advisory

Claims of “paper leaks” on social media are fake and misleading.

Avoid sharing personal details or making payments.

Follow only official NTA website for authentic information.

🔗 https://t.co/Ki4jWbeNej pic.twitter.com/kY8C032i4H — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 21, 2026

In an official advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), the NTA stated that they have observed a rise in the number of deceptive messages being spread on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. The messages being circulated are promising access to the JEE Main 2026 question papers, sample papers, or “guaranteed” content in exchange for money or personal information.

The testing agency categorically denied these claims, stating that JEE Main question papers are not provided, sold, shared or leaked through Telegram, WhatsApp or any other social media platform. The NTA said these offers are part of organised online frauds designed to exploit anxious students during the examination season.

“Such claims are fake, fraudulent, and intended to scam students,” the advisory noted. It added that engaging with these advertisements or links could result in financial loss, misuse of personal data and the spread of misinformation. The agency also flagged that these scam messages are often made to look convincing by using NTA’s name, logo or references to previous exams.

The warning comes at a time when online activities have been on the rise in preparation for the large-scale entrance exams. The NTA warned candidates to be cautious and not to believe any individual or platform that claims to have access to confidential examination information.

Students have been advised to access information regarding exams only through the official websites of the NTA. The organisation has also stated that updates and notifications will continue to be posted on its official website, nta.ac.in, and through its official social media handles.

With the exam season in progress, the NTA reiterated that the integrity of examinations is a top priority and appealed to students and parents to report suspicious messages or channels rather than responding to them.