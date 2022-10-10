Fact Check: Is Modi govt offering free laptops to class 11, graduate students? Find out

Representative Image |

New Delhi: The government of India clarified on Monday that it does offer any service that provides free laptops to students in the name of 'Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022'.

The information was provided through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) terming the website 'http://pmssgovt.online' fake as no such gadgets are being offered through any government scheme to the students.

“A website 'http://pmssgovt.online' is claiming to offer free laptops to Class XI - graduate students in the name of Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022,” the PIB said.

The Government of India is not running any such scheme, said PIB, a nodal agency of the Government of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Based in National Media Centre, New Delhi, PIB, disseminates information to print, electronic, and web media on government plans, policies, programme initiatives, and achievements.