‘No Exam Is More Important Than Your Life’: NTA Urges NEET Aspirants To Seek Help If Stressed; Shares 24×7 Helplines Before May 3 Exam

NEET UG 2026 Exam: As the NEET UG 2026 examination approaches, which is scheduled for May 3, authorities have issued an important advisory shared via an official social media post, reminding aspirants to prioritize their mental health and emotional well-being during this stressful time.

With lakhs of students across the country preparing for one of India's most competitive medical entrance exams, stress, anxiety, and overwhelm are common feelings. Recognizing this, the official agency have emphasized that no exam is more important than a student's physical or mental health.

Dear NEET Aspirants,



Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life.



If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, please reach out immediately to these official helplines:



Tele-MANAS (24×7 National Mental Health… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

In the message directed to NEET aspirants, it said, “Dear NEET Aspirants, Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life. If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, please reach out immediately to these official helplines."

Students have been encouraged to seek help if they are experiencing mental distress. The advisory emphasizes that support systems are readily available and encourages candidates not to suffer in silence.

24/7 Mental Health Support Available

Students who feel anxious, overwhelmed, or emotionally burdened can reach out to the Tele-MANAS (National Mental Health Helpline) for immediate support. The helpline offers:

24×7 access

Free and confidential counselling

Assistance in multiple languages

Helpline Numbers:

14416

1-800-891-4416

Mental health professionals are available to listen, guide, and support students through difficult moments.

“You Are Not Alone”

The advisory strongly assures students that they are not alone on their journey. It encourages them to talk to someone they can trust, such as a friend, family member, teacher, or trained counselor.

Preparing for NEET can be difficult, but maintaining emotional balance is also critical for overall performance and well-being. Authorities have reminded candidates to take breaks, rest properly, and avoid putting too much pressure on themselves.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

As the exam date draws closer, students are urged to focus not only on revision but also on self-care.