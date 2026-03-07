'No Escape': Mom And Student Gang Forcefully Carry Boy To School In Viral Video

A heartwarming and hilarious video has gone viral on social media showing a child who did not want to go to school. To solve the problem, the boy’s mother came up with a clever and funny idea she called in the “squad.”

In the video, the mother and three children two girls and a boy can be seen forcefully holding the reluctant boy by his hands and legs and carrying him towards the school. The funny moment perfectly captures the classic childhood struggle of not wanting to attend school.

Mom called The Squad... Because He didn't want to go to school

pic.twitter.com/YVSBCuBlNb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 6, 2026

The clip also shows another small boy wearing a purple shirt walking alongside them while holding the reluctant child’s slippers, making the scene even more adorable.

The video highlights how mothers often have the ultimate backup plan when children refuse to go to school. It also shows how a little teamwork and friendship can turn an everyday situation into a hilarious viral moment online.

What Do Netizens Say?

The video quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing their reactions in the comments section.

One user wrote, “The epic part of the scene is the small cute one holding the shoes.”

Another commented, “He will thank his mom a few years later for educating him.”