No Entry Even One Minute Late: BIEAP AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines and Reporting Time

AP Intermediate Exams 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will commence the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 tomorrow, February 23, 2026. According to the timetable, the AP Inter 2nd year examinations will begin on February 24, 2026.

Authorities have issued a strict warning that no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall even if they arrive one minute late after reporting or entry formalities have begun. Candidates taking the board examinations must bring their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets to the examination centre. Digital versions of admit cards on phones will not be allowed.

The board has implemented stringent security measures, such as live CCTV monitoring at all centres, to guarantee that the exams are conducted efficiently and fairly. Students are urged to carefully follow all exam rules and instructions.

AP Intermediate Exams 2026: Reporting Time

The most important directive from the Board is the strict entry deadline. The official start time is 9:00 AM. The rule states that students who arrive even one minute late (after 9:00 AM) will be denied entry.

Students are officially advised to report at their centres by 8:00 or 8:30 a.m. at the latest to complete thermal screening, frisking, and OMR verification. Most centres will begin closing gates at 8:45 a.m. to ensure that all students have been seated by 9:00 a.m.

AP Intermediate Exams 2026: Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the Exam Date Sheet of the AP Intermediate Exams 2026:

Feb 23, 2026 – Part II – 2nd Language Paper 2

Feb 25, 2026 – Part I – English Paper 2

Feb 27, 2026 – Botany Paper II, History Paper II

Mar 4, 2026 – Mathematics Paper 2B, Civics Paper II

Mar 6, 2026 – Zoology Paper II, Economics Paper

Mar 9, 2026 – Mathematics Paper IIB

Mar 11, 2026 – Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, Fine Arts/Music Paper II

Mar 13, 2026 – Physics Paper II

Mar 16, 2026 – Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II

Mar 18, 2026 – Chemistry Paper II

Mar 23, 2026 – Public Administration Paper II, Logic Paper II

AP Intermediate Exams 2026: What is Allowed

A physical, printed copy of the original hall ticket is required. Digital versions on phones are not eligible for entry.

Secondary verification requires an original government photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card).

Only blue or black ballpoint pens will be used for the OMR sheet and the answer booklet.

Pencils, erasers, and basic geometry tools are permitted but should be stored in a transparent pouch.

Only "Approved Mathematical Tables" are permitted for specific papers; standard or scientific calculators are prohibited.

AP Intermediate Exams 2026: What is Not Allowed

Mobile phones, smartwatches, health bands, pagers, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Any printed or written material, including bits of paper and notebooks.

Do not write anything on your hall ticket; it must remain clean during the exam period.