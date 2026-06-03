No Candidate Could Qualify For UPPSC APS 2023 Third-Stage Exam; All 331 Vacancies Carried Forward

Prayagraj: In an unusual outcome, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced that no candidate has qualified for the third stage of the Additional Private Secretary (APS) Examination 2023. As a result, all 331 advertised vacancies will be carried forward.

The commission issued the notification on June 2, stating that none of the candidates who appeared in the second-stage examination could meet the mandatory Hindi shorthand requirement prescribed under the recruitment rules.

The APS 2023 recruitment drive was conducted against 331 vacancies advertised under Advertisement No. A-5/E-1/2023.

Direct link to read the announcement

Over 4,000 candidates appeared in second stage

The first-stage examination was held on January 7, 2024, and its results were declared on March 4, 2024. A total of 5,889 candidates were shortlisted for the second stage.

The second-stage examination was conducted in Lucknow between June 28 and July 18, 2024, in two daily sessions. Out of the qualified candidates, 4,240 appeared for the test.

According to UPPSC, the second-stage examination consisted of two components - Hindi shorthand carrying 75 marks and Hindi typing carrying 25 marks.

Mandatory shorthand speed proves major hurdle

The commission explained that under the applicable service rules and government directives, candidates are required to achieve a minimum error-free shorthand speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi.

However, none of the candidates who appeared for the examination could attain the prescribed benchmark.

"As no candidate achieved the mandatory error-free speed of 80 words per minute in Hindi shorthand, no candidate has been declared successful for the third-stage examination," the commission said in its release.

The requirement is prescribed under various service rules governing appointments in the Uttar Pradesh Secretariat, UPPSC subordinate services, and Revenue Council services, along with relevant government orders.

Vacancies to be carried forward

With no candidate qualifying for the next stage, the commission has decided to carry forward all 331 vacancies notified under the APS Examination 2023.

The development is likely to come as a disappointment to thousands of aspirants who participated in the recruitment process over the past two years.

UPPSC further stated that detailed information regarding candidates' marks and other examination-related data will be uploaded on the commission's website in due course.