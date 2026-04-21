'No Boundary, No Toilets, No Girls': Basti Denies Admission To Girls; Sparks Gender Bias Debate | File Pic (Representative image)

Lucknow: A government-aided inter college in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has triggered outrage after allegedly turning away girls seeking admission, citing absence of basic facilities like separate toilets and a boundary wall, exposing a long-standing gap in access to education.

Jhinku Lal Triveni Ram Chaudhary Inter College, which has been a co-educational institution since 1957, is now under the scanner following complaints that girls are being denied entry on infrastructural grounds. The issue surfaced after local residents and parents raised objections, calling the practice discriminatory.

Principal Agyaram Chaudhary said the school lacks separate toilets for girls and does not have a secure boundary wall, making it unsafe to admit female students. He maintained that admissions cannot be granted until these deficiencies are addressed.

Residents, however, have alleged that the denial is intentional and aimed at diverting students to nearby private schools with higher fees. In a symbolic protest, a parent reportedly brought a toilet seat to the school after his daughter was refused admission, drawing attention to the lack of facilities.

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District Inspector of Schools Sanjay Singh has termed the matter serious and said a notice has been issued to the institution. He added that steps are being initiated to ensure compliance and improve infrastructure so that girls can be admitted without delay.

The incident has intensified calls from activists and locals for immediate action, with demands that authorities uphold the right to education and ensure equal access for girls.