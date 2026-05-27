No AFCAT Needed? IAF Introduces GATE-Based Entry For Technical Branch; Engineers Can Skip Written Exam

IAF AFCAT: In a major move that could change how engineering graduates join the Indian Air Force, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a new GATE-based entry scheme for recruitment into its Technical Branch under the Officers Cadre.

The new system allows eligible engineering candidates with valid GATE scores to directly apply for shortlisting to the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs), removing the need to first clear the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) written exam.

Engineers can now skip AFCAT written test

Under the newly introduced scheme, candidates applying for the Technical Branch can use their GATE scores for direct shortlisting. This means they will not have to appear for the AFCAT written examination stage if applying through the GATE route.

Selection, however, will still be based on merit and further assessment at the Air Force Selection Boards.

The IAF clarified that this scheme is only for induction into the Technical Branch. AFCAT will continue to remain the regular entry route for all other branches, including Flying and Ground Duty branches.

The Technical Branch itself will still continue to accept candidates through AFCAT as well, giving aspirants two parallel options to apply.

Double opportunity for aspirants

One of the most notable parts of the announcement is that eligible candidates can apply through both routes, AFCAT and GATE Score scheme, depending on their preference.

This provides additional flexibility for engineering students, especially those who may already have competitive GATE scores.

The educational qualifications required under the new scheme will remain the same as the current Technical Branch eligibility criteria under AFCAT.

IAF asks candidates to follow official channels

The Air Force has advised aspirants to keep checking official social media handles of DISHA Indian Air Force for updates related to officer entry schemes and recruitment announcements.

These include:

Instagram & X: @careeriniaf

Facebook, YouTube & LinkedIn: @DISHA by Indian Air Force