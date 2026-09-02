NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27: Ministry Of Education Extends Application Deadline To September 30

NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27: The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for selected meritorious students to submit applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2026-27 through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Students can now submit their scholarship applications until September 30, 2026.

The NSP portal has been accepting applications under NMMSS 2026-27 since June 1. The Ministry has also extended the timelines for verification of applications by Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) and District Nodal Officers (DNOs).

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NMMSS 2026-27 revised important dates

Last Date to Submit Scholarship Application: September 30, 2026

Last Date for INO Verification (L1): October 15, 2026

Last Date for DNO Verification (L2): October 31, 2026

Important: Students who have already submitted their applications should ensure that their applications are verified by the concerned authorities within the revised deadlines.

One-time registration mandatory on NSP

For the 2026-27 project year, selected students are required to complete One-Time Registration (OTR) on the National Scholarship Portal before applying for the scholarship scheme.

After completing OTR, students can apply for the NMMSS scholarship through the NSP.

NMMSS scholarship amount

Selected students receive ₹12,000 per annum under the scheme.

The scholarship is transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism using the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

NMMSS eligibility criteria

Students seeking the scholarship must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions. Key requirements include:

The student's parental income should not exceed ₹3.50 lakh per annum.

Students must have secured at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in Class VII to appear for the scholarship selection test.

The minimum marks requirement is relaxed by 5% for SC/ST students.

The scholarship is available only to students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools.

Students must qualify in the scholarship selection examination conducted by the respective State/UT government.

Two-level verification of applications

After students submit their applications, the scholarship applications undergo two levels of verification on the NSP.

Level 1 (L1): Verification is carried out by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO). The deadline for L1 verification is October 15, 2026.

Level 2 (L2): Applications are subsequently verified by the District Nodal Officer (DNO). The deadline for L2 verification is October 31, 2026.

Students are therefore advised not only to submit their applications by September 30 but also to track their application status and ensure that the required verification is completed.

Direct link to apply

What is NMMSS?

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. The scheme aims to reduce dropout rates among students after Class VIII and encourage meritorious students from economically weaker sections to continue their education up to the higher secondary level.

Under the scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded every year to eligible Class IX students who qualify in the selection examination conducted by their respective State or Union Territory governments.

The scholarship is subsequently renewed from Classes X to XII, subject to the prescribed academic performance requirements.

NMMSS applications submitted so far

According to the Ministry of Education, as of August 31, 2026, a total of 79,398 fresh applications and 1,87,208 renewal applications had been submitted under NMMSS.

The Ministry has advised all eligible students to make use of the extended deadline and complete their applications on the National Scholarship Portal within the stipulated period.