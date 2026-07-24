NMMC Recruitment 2025 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nmmc.gov.in; Here's How To Raise Objections

NMMC Recruitment 2025 Answer Key: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) objection window for its 2025 recruitment examination, conducted for various posts including Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, ANM, Wardboy, Typist, and others, will close tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the provisional answer key from the official website, nmmc.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the responses in the provisional answer key can raise objections online. The objection window will close tomorrow, July 25, 2025, and no challenges will be accepted after the deadline.

NMMC Recruitment 2025 Answer Key: How To Download Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official NMMC website at nmmc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "NMMC Recruitment 2025 Answer Key" link available on the homepage or under the Recruitment section.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Select the relevant exam date or shift.

Step 5:Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference.

Step 6: Compare your responses and note the question IDs if you wish to submit objections.

NMMC Recruitment 2025 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Candidates can submit objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nmmc.gov.in .

Step 2: Click on "Objection to Answer Key – NMMC Recruitment 2025."

Step 3: Log in using your registration credentials.

Step 4: Select the question paper and the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, provide the correct answer along with a valid explanation.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of ₹100 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection before July 25, 2025.

Step 8:Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated time. For the latest updates and detailed instructions, they should visit the official NMMC website.