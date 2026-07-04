NMMC Closes All Schools On July 4 As IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall, High Tides Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region | AI

Navi Mumbai: In view of the weather forecast predicting intense rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that all schools within its jurisdiction will remain closed on Saturday, July 4, as a precautionary measure.

High Tides at 2:30 am and 3:00 pm Raise Waterlogging Fears

According to the weather department's forecast, Mumbai and the MMR are likely to witness repeated spells of heavy rain between July 4 and July 6. The most intense rainfall is expected from the evening of July 4 until midnight on July 5 (IST), with Thane and Palghar districts likely to receive particularly heavy showers. High tides are also forecast at 2:30 am and 3:00 pm, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruption to normal life.

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In response, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed all concerned officers and employees to remain present at the municipal headquarters under all circumstances. Personnel from the engineering, water supply, sewerage, gardens, and solid waste management (SWM) departments have also been instructed to remain deployed in the field to ensure prompt emergency response.

The civic body has urged residents to avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary during the forecast period. In case of emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact the NMMC Disaster Management Control Room on the toll-free helpline numbers 1800-222-309 and 1800-222-310.