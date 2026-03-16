NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Admission Results Announced After Stage 2; Check Merit List Online

NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Admission Results: The final admission results for the MBA 2026 batch have been formally announced by Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). To find out their final merit status, candidates who took part in the second round of the screening process can now go to the official NMIMS admission webpage.

NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Admission Results: Steps to check the result

The NMIMS MBA 2026 admissions results have been made public. To view their results, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to the official NMIMS admissions website.

Step 2: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 3: Go to the section with the MBA Admission 2026 results.

Step 4: Select the link to the final merit list and admission status.

Step 5: Save or download the outcome for later use.

Direct link to check the result

NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Admission Results: Selection Process Overview

Stage 2 Completion:

The final results were announced after the second stage of the selection process was completed.

AI-Assisted Personal Interview:

Shortlisted candidates participated in a personal interview supported by AI tools.

Competency Assessment:

Candidates were also evaluated through a competency assessment during the second round.

Final Merit List:

The final merit list forms the sole basis for admission to various management programmes at the NMIMS School of Business Management.

NMIMS MBA 2026 Final Admission Results: What’s next after NMIMS MBA 2026 result

Check Final Merit List:

Candidates should verify whether their name appears on the final merit list.

Confirm Admission:

Selected candidates must pay the programme fee and confirm their admission within the specified deadline.

Document Verification:

Candidates must complete the document verification process as part of the admission confirmation.

Campus Allotment:

Admission offers may be made for NMIMS campuses such as Mumbai and other locations, based on merit rank, preferences, and seat availability.

Track Official Updates:

Applicants should regularly check the official portal and their registered email for updates on fee deadlines, admission confirmation, and orientation schedules.