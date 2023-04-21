NMIMS issues clarification on debarment, 'not applicable for offline programmes'

NMIMS issues statement on UGC ban | NMIMS

Mumbai: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has issued a clarification on its debarment from Open online programmes that they are in the process of examining the notice and working with all concerned to address the issue and resolve the situation at the earliest.

A day earlier UGC has debarred the NMIMS from offering open and distance learning and online programmes for January-February 2023, July-August 2023 and January-February 2024 sessions.

The notification by the UGC reads "NMIMS, Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), the nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning."

Read Also UGC ban on NMIMS courses puts students in limbo

The UGC informed that the institute was not following the fee refund policy that has been set by the commission.

Further, the statutory body has received multiple grievances against the higher education institution (HEI) from various stakeholders in offering open and distance learning (ODL) and online courses. Due to these reasons, the commission has come up with this decision to restrict the institute.

However, the UGC has allowed the institute to offer open and distance learning along with online programmes from the July to August 2024 session. But the programmes can only be implemented with a mandatory inspection or an on-site visit by an official from the commission. NMIMS was founded in the year 1981. In 2003 the renowned institution received university status.