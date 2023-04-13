 NMC warns medical students against "fake letters" regarding MBBS seat allotment
NMC warns medical students against "fake letters" regarding MBBS seat allotment

NMC or its boards do not issue any letter either for admission in the medical college or is involved in the medical college allotment process.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
NMC warns against fake MBBS seat allotment letter | Representative image

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) warns medical aspirants against falling for scams involving fraudulent letters allotting MBBC seats that are becoming viral on social media.

According to NMC, the allotment letters are issued are issued under the alleged signature of the secretary. Clarifying that NMC or its boards do not issue any letter either for admission in the medical college or is involved in the medical college allotment process, the commission has asked the students and their parents not to fall into the trap of miscreants.

The official announcement states, "It is brought to the public's attention that none of the NMC officers and its Boards issues any letter either for admission in the medical college or is involved in the medical college allotment procedure. According to the NMC, occurrences like this are also meant to harm the Commission's reputation

article-image

Accordingly, all the students, parents and guardians are advised not to fall into the traps of miscreants who are issuing such letters in the name of officers of this commission, it added.

Such incidents are also intended to tarnish the image of the commission, the NMC said, adding that it is mandated to supervise the highest ethical standards in the medical profession.

