NMC Warns Medical Colleges Against Pressuring Post-Graduate Students On Hostel Stay And Fees

The NMC has strongly cautioned medical colleges and institutions about pressuring post-graduate students to stay in their hostels and charging excessively high accommodation fees.

Based on the public notice from the NMC on February 8, which refers to the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, colleges must offer appropriate housing options for post-graduate students. Nevertheless, the regulation clarifies that post-graduate students are not required to stay in hostel accommodations, according to a PTI report.

The notice instructed all medical colleges and institutes to comply with the mentioned regulation. Failure to do so may result in action by the NMC, as outlined in regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023, which could include penalties, seat reductions, or admission suspensions, PTI added.

The NMC pointed out that many post-graduate students have lodged complaints, claiming that medical colleges are pressuring them to stay in their hostels and imposing unfair fees for this accommodation, the report said.

Non compliance could leads to fines

NMC warned that medical colleges that do not comply with the directive could be subject to consequences, including fines, seat reductions, and suspension of admissions, the report added.

All the medical colleges and institutes are directed to take cognisance of the above-mentioned regulation, failing which NMC may take action as per regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023, which includes monetary penalty, reduction of seats, stoppage of admission etc.," the notice stated, according to PTI.

