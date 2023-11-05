NMC Set To Release New Norms For PG Medical Students : Check Details

medical students |

A new set of rules are reportedly going to be introduced for post-graduate students in medical colleges. These rules will be in relation to factors like how many hours they can work, when they can take time off, and other similar policies. Right now, there are no clear rules about how long they can work or what conditions they should work in.

As per reported by The Print, a spokesperson for the National Medical Commission (NMC) said that these new rules will also address issues like working hours, bullying, and ways to reduce stress for these students.

Due to the lack of clear rules for these policies, the situation is especially tough for students in certain departments that deal with a lot of patients, like surgery, emergency, medicine, and obstetrics.

A student from a medical college in Delhi, Dr. Aviral Mathur, who is also the president of a group representing these students, said that many students work more than 80 hours a week. They have asked the NMC to make sure they don't have to work more than 60 hours a week and get at least 30 days off each year, along with a fixed day off each week.

The NMC is planning to make big changes to help these students because many of them are very stressed. A study last year found that many medical professionals, including students, have faced serious mental health problems, and some have even taken their own lives because of the pressure. These set of new rules is likely expected to bring a relief for the students and a solution for this problem.