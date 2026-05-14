NMC Issues Urgent Notice To Medical Colleges On MBBS Seat Renewal Applications For AY 2026-27

An urgent notice for submission of the Annual Disclosure Report for renewing the MBBS seats for the academic year 2026-27 has been issued by the National Medical Commission to all existing NMC-approved medical colleges and institutions.

This directive has been issued by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board and all institutions having a valid LoP need to complete the procedure well before the deadline of May 30, 2026.

It may be noted here that the National Medical Commission has made it quite clear that any request for extending the deadline would not be entertained, thus making it mandatory for all medical colleges to comply with the requirement on time.

Mandatory submission for MBBS seat renewal

Under the notice, it is made imperative for all existing medical colleges to submit the Annual Disclosure Report as stipulated under Regulation 4 of MSMER, 2023.

The submission of the report should be completed through NMC portal only.

Institutions that fail to submit the disclosure report within the prescribed time may face difficulties in obtaining approval to continue MBBS admissions for AY 2026–27.

AEBAS registration necessary to access portal

The commission has also informed institutions that medical colleges which have not completed their AEBAS registration with the NMC will not be able to access the online portal.

Login credentials have already been shared with designated nodal officers of institutions, while a detailed user manual has been uploaded on the portal to guide colleges through the submission process.

The NMC has advised colleges to carefully study the user manual before proceeding with the application.

Colleges asked to ensure accuracy of data

The commission has stressed that all information submitted on the portal must be accurate and consistent across all NMC boards.

Once the application is submitted, institutions will not be allowed to edit any details. The NMC has also stated that the submitted data may be made public at any stage if considered necessary.

Officials have cautioned institutions against discrepancies in the information furnished during submission.

Application fee and deadline details

Medical colleges must submit the required application fee of ₹3,54,000, inclusive of 18 per cent GST, through the online payment gateway available on the official portal.

The commission clarified that no other mode of payment will be accepted.

The last date for submission of the disclosure report and payment of fees is May 30, 2026.