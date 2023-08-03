NMC Issues CBME Regulation 2023; Warns Medical Colleges Over Delays In Admissions

Representational image |

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued the Competency Based Medical Education Regulation 2023, one month after removing the instructions under Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 on MBBS admissions. The regulation went into force on August 1, 2023, according to the commission.

“The new regulations are continuation and evolution of thought in medical education making it more learner-centric, patient-centric, gender- sensitive, outcome -oriented and environment appropriate,” said the statement by NMC.

According to the commission, the undergraduate medical education curriculum is intended to produce an Indian Medical Graduate (IMG), who has the necessary knowledge and abilities to serve as a community's primary care physician while also being globally relevant.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) issued the Competency based Undergraduate Curriculum and Attitude, Ethics and Communication (AETCOM) course as the curriculum for the MBBS beginning with the academic year 2019–20, according to the rule.

It further instructed medical colleges to plan admission scheduling and admission procedures so that starting with the academic year 2024–2025, instruction in the first professional year will begin with introduction through the foundation course by August 1 of each year.

For any academic session, student enrollment will not be permitted after August 30. Institutes that admit students after this date risk legal actions, NMC added. In accordance with the new laws, supplementary exams and results declarations had to be handled between three and six weeks after the main examination's results were announced for each professional year.

The Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum, the admission of PwD applicants, and the admission procedure at medical institutions were among the new standards that the NMC released regarding MBBS courses on June 12. But within a few weeks, the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 for MBBS admissions, were withdrawn.

