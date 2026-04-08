NMC Grants Extension To Medical Colleges For Uploading NEET PG Admission Details Until April 15

NEET PG 2025: The National Medical Commission has released a notification stating that it has extended the online submission process details until April 15, 2026. Earlier, the NMC had released a notification asking all medical colleges and institutions across the country to submit details of students admitted through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025.

NMC, through its Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), has now allowed medical colleges and institutions additional time to complete the process on the admission monitoring portal.

As per the earlier notice, all the medical colleges and postgraduate institutions were required to upload admission data by April 8, 2026. However, several institutions reported technical difficulties while submitting details on the NMC portal.

Given these concerns, the PGMEB has decided, with the approval of the competent authority, to extend the deadline until April 15, 2026.

NEET PG 2025: Extended Deadline Date

Candidates must submit admission details related to NEET PG for the academic year 2025–26 by April 15, 2026.

NEET PG 2025: How To Access the Portal

All medical schools must submit admission information via the National Medical Commission's (NMC) online portal. Only students admitted through the NEET PG 2025 should be considered. Colleges must use their current login ID to access the portal. Login credentials (ID and password) are case sensitive and must be entered correctly. Passwords should be kept secure, and a "Forgot Password" option is available to reset login credentials if necessary.

Steps to access the portal:

Step 1: Visit the official NMC website

Step 2: Navigate to the “College Login” section

Step 3: Open the login page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to access the dashboard and submit details

NEET PG 2025: What are the responsibilities of colleges

The commission has stated that it is each college's responsibility to provide accurate and complete information. Colleges must upload the student details of those who were admitted through the NEET PG 2025, use their existing login ID to access their portal, and submit all information through the online system. Submitting incorrect information may result in disciplinary action under the rules.

The Notification also states that the details of students who have taken admission to PG courses based on data provided by colleges are published on the NMC's website. However, the names of students whose details are not filled in by the colleges/institutions by the deadline for data submission on NMC's portal will not be displayed on the NMC's website. As a result, the College/Institute bears responsibility for providing accurate data on time.

Check The Official Notification Here

Check The April 1 Official Notification