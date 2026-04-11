NMC Declares Teaching Experience From Unrecognised Departments Invalid; Issues Strict Advisory To Medical Colleges

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a fresh advisory cautioning medical colleges and universities against counting postgraduate teaching or training experience obtained from unrecognised departments. The Commission has also made it clear that any such experience certificates will be considered invalid.

In a notice dated April 10, 2026, issued from its office in Dwarka, the NMC said it has come across instances where teaching experience certificates were being issued based on work done in departments that are not approved to conduct postgraduate medical education.

Only recognised departments will count

Referring to the advisory issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) on April 9, the Commission reiterated that teaching experience will be considered valid only if it is obtained from:

Recognised medical colleges

Approved teaching departments

Institutions with proper infrastructure, faculty strength, and permitted postgraduate seats

These must strictly comply with existing regulations, including the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, and the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025.

Experience from unrecognised departments not valid

The NMC has clarified that any postgraduate training or teaching experience gained in unrecognised or unapproved departments will not be counted for:

Eligibility to appear in postgraduate examinations

Recognition as a postgraduate teacher or guide

Appointment or promotion to faculty positions

Any academic, administrative, or regulatory purpose

Certificates based on such experience to be invalid

The Commission has also stated that any teaching experience certificate issued on the basis of service in an unrecognised department or unit will be treated as invalid. Such certificates will not be accepted for eligibility, promotions, or recognition under NMC rules.

Responsibility on colleges and universities

The NMC has placed the responsibility on medical colleges and affiliated universities to ensure compliance. Institutions have been directed to:

Verify the recognition status of departments before issuing any experience certificate

Avoid issuing certificates for experience gained in unapproved departments

Strict compliance directed

The advisory has been sent to Vice-Chancellors of health universities, Directors General of Health Services of all states and Union Territories, and heads of medical colleges. The Commission has asked all concerned authorities to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and circulate the instructions widely.

The notice was issued under the signature of Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary, NMC, along with the advisory from the PGMEB for necessary action.