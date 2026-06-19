NMC Bars Medical Colleges From Granting Leave On June 20-21 Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an official notice directing medical colleges and institutions across the country not to grant students leave on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances.

The directive was issued as a public notice on June 18 in response to a request from the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education. According to the Commission, the measure is intended to prevent potential abuse and ensure the fair and smooth administration of the national medical entrance examination.

Direct Link To Check Notice

In its notice, the NMC requested that all medical colleges remain vigilant and educate students about any activities that could jeopardise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

Why Has NMC Issued the Directive?

The Commission stated that in the past, some medical students were allegedly involved in activities that could jeopardise the integrity of entrance examinations.

"In the past, instances have come to light in which some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could jeopardise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process," the notice stated.

To address these concerns, colleges have been instructed to closely monitor student activities and to avoid granting leave in the days leading up to and on the day of the examination.

Ministry of Education's Request

The NMC's decision comes after Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi sent a communication to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 13.

The Department of Higher Education requested that appropriate instructions be issued to all medical colleges to ensure that students do not engage in any activities that may interfere with the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

The ministry also sought medical institutions' cooperation in ensuring the examination's integrity and smooth operation.

Similar Measures Taken Earlier

The Commission had issued a similar advisory prior to the original NEET UG 2026 examination, which took place on May 3. Medical colleges were also advised to remain vigilant and avoid granting leave during the examination period.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, amid increased security and monitoring measures to ensure a fair examination process.