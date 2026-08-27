NLSIU Cancels 34th Annual Convocation Scheduled For September 12 Amid Controversy Over CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chief

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation, which was proposed to be held on September 12, 2026, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru Cancels 34th Annual Convocation, 'Degrees to be Conferred In Absentia'



The University cites 'unavoidable circumstances ' as reason for cancellation.@NLSIUofficial @SBAnlsiu pic.twitter.com/2xqGZk2alD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 27, 2026

In a notice issued to graduating students on August 27, the university said it would instead confer degrees in absentia, subject to the necessary approvals from its governing bodies.

The cancellation comes amid controversy within the NLSIU community over the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the ceremony.

NLSIU convocation cancelled: What the university said

NLSIU said graduating students had been informed on August 3 that September 12 was the proposed date for the annual convocation.

However, the university has now decided that the ceremony cannot be held as planned.

According to the notice:

The 34th Annual Convocation scheduled for September 12 has been cancelled.

Degrees will be conferred in absentia after approval from the university's governing bodies.

Graduating students can choose to have their certificates couriered to them or collect them from the NLSIU campus.

The university will share a new form with graduating students to record their preferred option.

NLSIU did not specify the circumstances that led to the cancellation.

Controversy over CJI Surya Kant, BCI chairman

The development comes against the backdrop of a wider controversy involving the proposed presence of CJI Surya Kant and BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the NLSIU convocation.

The issue gained attention following events at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, where students had objected to the proposed attendance of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation.

Following the protests, the BCI had briefly directed state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR's 2026 graduates as advocates. The directive was withdrawn within hours after facing widespread criticism.

The episode subsequently prompted discussions within sections of the NLSIU community, with students questioning the BCI's action against the NALSAR graduates and raising objections to the proposed participation of both Mishra and the CJI at NLSIU's convocation.

Students, alumni opposed proposed participation

An open letter opposing the proposed participation of the two senior legal figures reportedly received signatures from 165 graduating NLSIU students, 409 current students and 128 alumni.

The signatories also sought accountability from the BCI over its action concerning NALSAR graduates.

The controversy also carries significance because both Surya Kant and Manan Kumar Mishra had prominent roles at NLSIU's 2025 convocation.

CJI Surya Kant presided over the 2025 ceremony and conferred degrees.

Manan Kumar Mishra delivered the welcome address.

NLSIU's latest notice, however, does not mention the controversy surrounding the proposed participation of the CJI or BCI chairman as the reason for cancelling the convocation. The university has only cited “unavoidable circumstances” in its communication to graduating students.