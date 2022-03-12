NLIU professor resigns over sexual harassment allegations

An official at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, claimed on Saturday that a professor had resigned after complaints of sexual harassment by some of his students.

The police, on the other hand, have stated that no charges have been filed against the professor as of yet, he stated.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Friday ordered a high-level probe into complaints made by some students of the university, seeking action against the professor, who has claimed that he is being victimised for vested interest.





No student has come to us with a complaint yet. A woman police officer has been in contact with the students, but they have sought some more time to take a call about filing a complaint, Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar.





When contacted, NLIU Students Bar Association President Nipunj Niket said, We are going to consult our Vice Chancellor Dr V Vijay Kumar, and let him consult the chancellor, who is the chief justice of MP High Court. On that basis, a complaint will be filed. There are many girls involved and career-related consequences as well, he said

