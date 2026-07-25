NITTT Exam 2026: NTA Announces Dates For April-May Semester Candidates; Check Full Schedule & Guidelines Here

NITTT Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for candidates appearing for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination for the April-May 2026 semester.

The NITTT examination is part of the training programme for in-service inductee teachers working in AICTE-approved institutions. The initiative is aimed at strengthening teachers' professional skills and preparing them for their teaching roles.

The assessment process includes continuous assignments followed by a final Internet-Based Remote Proctored examination. Candidates are required to successfully complete all phases of the programme within three years for confirmation of probation and eligibility for promotion.

Direct link to read the official announcement

NITTT Exam 2026: Date And Time

According to the schedule issued by the NTA, the examination will be conducted across four days in July and August. The important exam details are as follows:

Exam dates: July 31, August 1, August 7 and August 8, 2026

Duration: 2 hours (120 minutes)

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Exam pattern: Objective-type test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions

Mode: Online (Internet-Based) Remote Proctored examination

Medium: English only

NITTT Admit Card, Webinar And Mock Test Dates

Candidates can download their admit cards from July 23 onwards through the NITTT examination website. The admit card will also carry information on how candidates can attend the webinar and take the mock test.

The schedule for the webinar and mock test is as follows:

Admit card availability: From July 23, 2026 onwards

Webinar: July 27, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Mock test: July 28, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

The NTA said specific instructions on attending the webinar and appearing for the mock test will be shared with candidates through their admit cards and registered email addresses.

NITTT Exam 2026: Items Allowed

Candidates are not permitted to keep sheets of paper for making notes or rough work during the examination.

The following items will be allowed:

Admit card

Valid identity proof

Drinking water in a transparent water bottle

Candidates to be monitored by human proctors

As the NITTT examination will be conducted through remote proctoring, candidates will remain under the supervision of human proctors throughout the test. Proctors will monitor candidates' movements as well as their computer screens during the examination.

If a proctor notices suspicious eye movements or any unusual activity in the examination environment, the candidate may be asked through the chat window to move the laptop or webcam to show the surroundings.

A warning may also appear on the candidate's screen if suspicious behaviour is detected. Candidates who fail to follow the proctor's instructions despite repeated warnings may have their examination terminated.

Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the chat window during the examination for any communication from the proctor.

For queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to NTA at nittt@nta.ac.in.