 Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President: Know His Education Qualification & Political Journey
The BJP has appointed Nitin Nabin as its new party president. A five-time Bihar MLA and former minister, Nabin has extensive organisational and legislative experience. His education includes Class XII, with no further degree registered.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin | ANI

Natin Nabin takes charge as President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Nitin Nabin brings decades of political involvement to the top leadership position and is well-known for his organisational abilities and broad legislative knowledge.

Early Life and Education

Nitin Nabin was born on 23 May 1980 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior BJP leader and four-time Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and late Smt. Meera Sinha.

He completed his Class X education at St. Michael’s High School, Patna, in 1996, followed by his senior secondary (Class XII) from CSKM Public School, New Delhi, in 1998. Reports indicate that he has not pursued any further formal degree beyond his intermediate education.

Nitin Nabin is married to Deepmala Shrivastava, and they have two kids, one son, and one daughter.

Political life

Nitin Nabin began his political life in electoral politics quite early in his life. He won his first assembly election in 2006 for the Legislative Assembly of Bihar as a candidate from Patna West. Since 2010, Nitin has been successively elected as an MLA from Bankipur Assembly Constituency in elections held in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

He has been allied with Bihar Govt. and was in charge of significant divisions like the Road Construction Department, Urban Development & Housing Department, and Law.

He was felicitated for his experience in administration and handling both the urban and the state-level organisation responsibilities in the BJP.

Function in Party Organisation

Apart from being associated with legislative business, Nitin Nabin is a frontline organiser in the BJP. He has functioned as a national and state-level leader assigned with party affairs in different states, including Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

