NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026 Applications To Begin Tomorrow At nitc.ac.in; Apply By March 23

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: The National Institute of Technology, Calicut, has invited online applications from eligible students to pursue for the Summer Internship Programme 2026. The registrations for the summer internship will commence tomorrow, March 14, 2026, at 10 AM and close on March 23, 2026, at 2 PM.

Students who are selected can pursue internships (60/30 days) utilizing the Institute facilities under the mentorship of the faculty member assigned.

Students who are opting for the two-month internship must report between May 4 and May 15, 2026. Students opting for a one-month internship must complete the report on or before June 15, 2026. The internship must be completed by July 15, 2026.

For any queries related to the internship application, candidates can reach out via email at sip@nitc.ac.in .

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: Important Dates

Application start date: March 14, 2025 (12:00 PM)

Application end date and time: 23 March 2026 (02.00 PM)

Scrutiny of applications/selection process by the respective department: March 24 -April 01, 2026.

Selection intimation by CCD: 06 April 2026

Summer Internship Programme (SIP) - May 4 and July 15, 2026.

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should note that only eligible candidates can apply for the internship.

Students must meet the following conditions to apply:

B.Tech./BE students completing the second/third year (or fourth/sixth semester) can apply

B.Arch. Students completing the fourth/sixth/eighth semester can apply

M.Tech./ME/M.Sc./M.Plan/MBA/MA/MS students completing the first year (or second semester) can apply

BSc. students completing the second year can apply

Minimum CGPA: 6.5 (out of 10) or 65% aggregate marks (up to the latest published semester results) will be required.

Candidates must be regular full-time students with no back papers and no disciplinary actions from their parent institute.

Students of NIT Calicut are not eligible to apply, as this is a scheme exclusively for students outside NITC.

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: Steps To Apply

Follow the steps below to submit the application for the NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026:

Visit the official website of NIT Calicut.

Go to the Summer Internship Program 2026 notification.

Register with the login credentials and fill in the online application form.

Provide academic details and required documents.

Submit the application before the deadline.

Click Here To Know More Details About Summer Internship