NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At 2PM; Apply Now At nitc.ac.in

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: The National Institute of Technology Calicut will close the application window for the Summer Internship Programme (SIP) 2026 tomorrow, March 23, 2026, at 2 p.m. Eligible students who have yet to apply should do so before the deadline. The institute had invited online applications from students of various disciplines for the internship program, with registration beginning on March 14, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Selected candidates will be able to pursue 30- or 60-day internships, utilizing institute facilities and guided by assigned faculty mentors. Students who apply for the two-month internship must report between May 4 and May 15, 2026. Those who choose the one-month internship must complete it on or before June 15, 2026. The internship program will conclude on July 15, 2026. Candidates with questions about the application process can email the institute at sip@nitc.ac.in.

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: Important Dates

Application deadline: March 23, 2026 (2 PM)

Scrutiny of applications: March 24 to April 1, 2026

Selection intimation: April 6, 2026

Internship duration: May 4 to July 15, 2026

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The internship program is only open to qualified applicants. These are the criteria:

B.Tech/BE students completing second or third year (fourth/sixth semester) can apply

B.Arch students completing fourth/sixth/eighth semester can apply

M.Tech/ME/MSc/M.Plan/MBA/MA/MS students completing first year (second semester)

BSc students completing second year

Minimum 6.5 CGPA (out of 10) or 65% aggregate marks

Must be full-time students with no backlogs or disciplinary actions

Students of NIT Calicut are not eligible to apply

NIT Calicut Summer Internship 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of NIT Calicut

Go to the Summer Internship Programme 2026 notification

Register with login credentials and fill out the application form

Upload required academic details and documents

Submit the form before the deadline

Candidates are advised to apply at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical issues.