NIPER JEE 2026 Application Correction Window Open Till May 26; Admit Card On June 8

NIPER JEE 2026 Application Correction Window: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, has opened the application correction window for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can now make necessary changes through the official website, niper.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until May 26, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. During this period, applicants can review and modify permitted details in their submitted application forms before the examination process begins.

The NIPER JEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to various Master's and PhD programs offered across participating NIPER campuses.

Direct Link To Make Changes

NIPER JEE 2026 Application Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Opens: May 25, 2026 (Monday)

Correction Window Closes: May 26, 2026 (Tuesday)

Last Date & Time for Corrections: May 26, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

NIPER JEE 2026 Application Correction Window: How To Make Corrections In NIPER JEE 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to edit their NIPER JEE 2026 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website at niper.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the NIPER JEE 2026 portal.

Step 3: Click on the registration link and select the option to edit the application form.

Step 4: Log in using the Payment Reference ID, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Review the submitted application form.

Step 6: Make the required changes in the permitted fields.

Step 7: Save and submit the corrected application form.

Step 8: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NIPER JEE 2026 Application Correction Window: Admit Card Date

The NIPER JEE 2026 admit card will be released on June 8, 2026. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets online by logging in with their credentials.

The admit card will contain important details, including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Examination centre details

Reporting time

Exam-day instructions

Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination center, as entry without the hall ticket will not be permitted.

NIPER JEE 2026 Application Correction Window: Exam Date

The NIPER JEE 2026 examination will be held on June 13, 2026, in CBT mode. The entrance test is conducted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by participating NIPER institutes across the country.

Applicants are advised to complete all correction-related formalities before May 26 and download their admit cards promptly once released to avoid last-minute issues.