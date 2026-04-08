NIOS Releases Class 10 & 12 Admit Card 2026 At nios.ac.in For April-May Theory Exams; Download Steps Here

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Admit Card 2026: NIOS admit card for the theory exams in April and May of 2026 have been made available by the National Institute of Open Schooling. NIOS admission cards are available online at nios.ac.in for secondary and senior secondary students. For theory exams, they must download their NIOS admit card using their enrolment number and kind of hall pass.

The only people who can download their NIOS hall pass are those who have paid their exam costs.

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Admit Card 2026: Exam dates

From April 10 to May 6, 2026, NIOS will administer theory exams.

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

By following these instructions, students can download their NIOS hall pass:

Step 1: Visit nios.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select Exam & Result.

Step 3: Section on Open Examination

Step 4: Choose the April/May 2026 Hall Ticket link.

Step 5: Put in your enrolment number.

Step 6: Provide information

Step 7: The NIOS admit card will show up on the screen.

Step 8: Download it, then print it out for the test.

Direct link to download admit card

Students need to carefully review every element on their NIOS theoretical exam admit card. Officials must be notified of any errors in personal data, exam location, or subject.

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Important information, including the student's name, enrolment number, course, photo, exam location, subject names and codes, and the entire exam schedule are all included in the NIOS admit card. Additionally, it offers crucial instructions, a deadline for reporting, and subject-specific recommendations that candidates must thoroughly go over prior to the test.

Candidates should be aware that the admission card will not be mailed in paper copy, thus they must download and print it beforehand. To guarantee a seamless examination process, students are urged to double-check every detail listed on their hall pass and pay close attention to the instructions.