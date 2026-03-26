NIOS On-Demand Result 2026 Declared At results.nios.ac.in: Check Direct Link Here

NIOS On Demand Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the secondary and senior secondary NIOS results for 2026 for the on-demand exam 2026 on the official website. Students can access their results by entering their enrollment number and captcha. As per statistics, 982 secondary and 2373 senior secondary students have been certified in the NIOS ODE results 2026.

NIOS On-Demand Result 2026: How to Check 10th and 12th NIOS Results 2026?

To check the NIOS on-demand exam result for 2026, students can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the NIOS Results website at results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the'secondary, higher secondary NIOS Result 2026 for ODE examination' link.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and captcha code.

Step 4: The NIOS on-demand results for 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the results.